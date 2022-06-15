The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be included with Xbox Game Pass

HQ

Friday the 13th: The Game quickly became pretty popular when it was released back in 2017, but due to licensing issues, the servers were forced to close. Fortunately, Gun Media hasn't given up on the concept and back in December, they announced The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

It's pretty much in the same vein, which means asymmetrical multiplayer with survivors and a powerful and frightening killer. During the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended late yesterday, we got a better look at the game, which was also confirmed to be a Game Pass title starting day one when it is released next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Check The Texas Chain Saw Massacre out below, we have to say it looks like Gun Media has really nailed the atmosphere (or should we say... atmosfear?) of the classic horror franchise.