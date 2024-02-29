English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre tops 1.1 million sold units

But over 5.6 million total players thanks to the power of Game Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We don't offer get a glimpse into how Game Pass truly helps titles reach a wider audience. Usually, the exact number of players to come from Microsoft's subscription service is baked solely into total player count and not mentioned separately, but developer Gun Interactive has decided to present its latest player figures differently.

Because the creator of the asymmetrical horror game has revealed that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has sold 1.1 million units and that the total player count for the game is as high as 5.6 million players, thanks to Game Pass roping in 4.5 million players.

Gun Interactive also used this announcement as a chance to affirm that it is still hard at work on post-launch support and future updates for the title.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre here.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Related texts

0
The Texas Chain Saw MassacreScore

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The team behind Little Big Planet 3 and Sonic Allstars Racing has given their take on Dead by Daylight and we're anything but impressed.



Loading next content