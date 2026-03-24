The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is getting the smallest popcorn holder ever

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You know how it usually goes with big movie premieres these days, where limited-edition, spectacular popcorn holders are often released, drawing collectors to the theaters. The upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is no exception, and surely few have missed the viral sensation featuring Yoshi holding an egg that opens up to reveal popcorn.

But... there are actually more popcorn holders than that in the pipeline for the film, including a world record-breaker. Not because it's the biggest or most impressive, however - but the smallest. If you've seen the trailers for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, you know that Bowser has been shrunk down to a more hamster-friendly size this time around, and consequently, Universal Products & Experiences has created a tiny little kettle that, according to the Guinness Book of World Records (thanks, USA Today), has been crowned the "smallest functional popcorn vessel on record."

It's 6.6 centimeters wide and thus holds barely any popcorn at all. If you want to get your hands on this little gem (which will, of course, become ridiculously expensive on resale sites), you'll have to head to AMC theaters in the U.S. Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal Products & Experiences say in a joint statement:

"The miniature cauldron represents the latest example of the growing role of theatrical collectibles in creating immersive cinema experiences, giving audiences a unique way to celebrate the worlds and characters they love long after the credits roll."

Would you be interested in purchasing this? Check it out in this Instagram post below.