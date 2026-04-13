The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is about to become 2026's highest-grossing film

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The majority of cinemagoers in Europe and America might have no idea what the current biggest film at the worldwide box office is, as despite some big names making their debut, and other recent hits like Project Hail Mary, the current box office behemoth is the Chinese flick Pegasus 3. The film has made nearly almost all of its revenue in its domestic market, hence why it has mostly gone under the radar elsewhere, somewhat similar to Ne Zha 2 last year.

The reason we bring this up is that Pegasus 3 is about to be unseated from its throne on top of the box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, after another remarkable weekend, is right behind the Chinese film, only $12 million behind the current throne-sitter at $640 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Yep, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already raked in around half of the total box office sales of The Super Mario Bros. Movie already, as it has surpassed $628 million in cinemas around the world. This is going to show that the film has immense legs already, and the key thing is that the film hasn't even opened in some regions including Japan, which it will do so in a couple of weeks.

Whether the movie can reach its predecessor is unclear as that will require continued excellent legs, but one thing does seem to be clear, making at least $1 billion is not at all out of the equation.

Have you seen The Super Mario Galaxy Movie yet? If not, don't miss our dedicated review.