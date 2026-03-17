The Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer is being released today piece-by-piece

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The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is officially coming tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18, but Sony took a really strange approach: during Tuesday, different local Sony accounts will be slowly revealing small pieces of the trailer, just a few seconds of footage, letting fans "complete the puzzle" while waiting for the official trailer tomorrow.

So far, fans have found the following clips, including a slow-motion swing scene referencing the famous cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 that introduced Spider-Man in 1962. You can check every clip on social media... or wait until the trailer is released in 24 hours or less.

It started on Instagram, with Tom Holland thanking the love and support for the fans anticipating his new Spider-Man movie, his fourth solo Spider-Man film, first since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, ten years after his debut as the character in Captain America: Civil War. "This is all about community, this is all about being together".

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Directed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 31. Are you excited?