The Sims & The Sims 2 are now available on PC

If you've been longing to revisit the golden days of The Sims, you're in luck! The Sims and The Sims 2, along with a vast selection of expansions, are now officially available for PC and fully playable on modern computers—finally!

As we previously reported, the iconic franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As part of the festivities, Electronic Arts has now released The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection. This marks the first time that the original game and its sequel are available digitally. The collections can be purchased via Steam, the EA app, or the Epic Games Store for $20 and $30, respectively, or $40 for the full bundle.

The Sims Legacy Collection includes the base game along with these expansions:





The Sims: Livin' Large



The Sims: House Party



The Sims: Hot Date



The Sims: Vacation



The Sims: Unleashed



The Sims: Superstar



The Sims: Makin' Magic



The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit



The Sims 2 Legacy Collection comes with the base game plus these expansions:



The Sims 2: University



The Sims 2: Nightlife



The Sims 2: Open for Business



The Sims 2: Pets



The Sims 2: Bon Voyage



The Sims 2: Seasons



The Sims 2: FreeTime



The Sims 2: Apartment Life



The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack



The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff



The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff



The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff



The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff



The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff



The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff



The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff



The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff



The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit



Simply put, it's Christmas for all Sims fans looking to relive the good old days! For more details on these collections, check out EA's official page.

Will you be picking up The Sims and/or The Sims 2 Legacy Collection?