English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sims

The Sims & The Sims 2 are now available on PC

"Woofum chum cha!"

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been longing to revisit the golden days of The Sims, you're in luck! The Sims and The Sims 2, along with a vast selection of expansions, are now officially available for PC and fully playable on modern computers—finally!

As we previously reported, the iconic franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As part of the festivities, Electronic Arts has now released The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection. This marks the first time that the original game and its sequel are available digitally. The collections can be purchased via Steam, the EA app, or the Epic Games Store for $20 and $30, respectively, or $40 for the full bundle.

The Sims Legacy Collection includes the base game along with these expansions:


  • The Sims: Livin' Large

  • The Sims: House Party

  • The Sims: Hot Date

  • The Sims: Vacation

  • The Sims: Unleashed

  • The Sims: Superstar

  • The Sims: Makin' Magic

  • The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit

  • The Sims 2 Legacy Collection comes with the base game plus these expansions:

  • The Sims 2: University

  • The Sims 2: Nightlife

  • The Sims 2: Open for Business

  • The Sims 2: Pets

  • The Sims 2: Bon Voyage

  • The Sims 2: Seasons

  • The Sims 2: FreeTime

  • The Sims 2: Apartment Life

  • The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack

  • The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff

  • The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff

  • The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff

  • The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff

  • The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff

  • The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff

  • The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

  • The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff

  • The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit

Simply put, it's Christmas for all Sims fans looking to relive the good old days! For more details on these collections, check out EA's official page.

Will you be picking up The Sims and/or The Sims 2 Legacy Collection?

The Sims

Related texts



Loading next content