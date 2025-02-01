The Sims & The Sims 2 are now available on PC

If you've been longing to revisit the golden days of The Sims, you're in luck! The Sims and The Sims 2, along with a vast selection of expansions, are now officially available for PC and fully playable on modern computers—finally!
As we previously reported, the iconic franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As part of the festivities, Electronic Arts has now released The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection. This marks the first time that the original game and its sequel are available digitally. The collections can be purchased via Steam, the EA app, or the Epic Games Store for $20 and $30, respectively, or $40 for the full bundle.
The Sims Legacy Collection includes the base game along with these expansions:
Simply put, it's Christmas for all Sims fans looking to relive the good old days! For more details on these collections, check out EA's official page.
Will you be picking up The Sims and/or The Sims 2 Legacy Collection?