The Sims movie is going ahead at Amazon MGM

As we look to the future of what's going to dominate the box office, it seems that video games and even toy movies are where Hollywood sees gold, further proven by the confirmation of The Sims movie going ahead at Amazon MGM.

Puck News has learned that Margot Robbie is involved in the project, but for now she's just listed as a producer. It follows the announcement of Robbie as the star of an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie and speculation she'll be starring in an Avengelyne film too. Busy Robbie.

Kate Herron of the Loki series will be directing and writing the screenplay alongside Briony Redman, who previously worked on Doctor Who. They'll be trying to bring the wackiness of The Sims to life.

The Sims does seem like an equally simple and tricky thing to adapt. On the one hand, the gameplay is just life stuff, but on the other, each person has their own unique experience with The Sims, and so it may be difficult to encompass all that the series is known for.