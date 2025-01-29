The Sims and The Sims 2 are resurrected along with all expansions on PC

HQ

A huge leak from SimsCommunity has revealed that both The Sims and The Sims 2 will be released on PC, nearly 25 years after their original release. Long inaccessible on modern platforms, the games will be a great piece of nostalgia for fans of the series, and will include all previously released expansions. According to sources, a digital launch will take place next week, in time for the series' 25th anniversary.

The first The Sims, released on 4 February 2000, is arguably one of the most influential games in gaming history, with more than 11.5 million copies sold. This also makes The Sims one of the best-selling PC games ever.

What are your favourite The Sims memories?