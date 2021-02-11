The schedule for BlizzConline has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

BlizzConline is set to take place as soon as next week, and to get everyone ready for the annual festivities, Blizzard has released the schedule detailing all that is happening over the three-day period. As BlizzConline is a completely online event - unlike any BlizzCon before - there are several different streams set to take place, each dedicated to one of your favourite games, meaning you'll need to keep up to date with the schedule to make sure you don't miss the action most suiting to you.

For each of the six channels, an opening ceremony is set to take place at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET on Friday, February 19 before splitting up into the various channels. The most notable event that seems to be taking place after this is the "Diablo: What's Next" set for 11:10pm GMT / 12:10 CET on Feb 19/20, which is set to reveal the latest content coming to Sanctuary. Aside from that, there are several different community focussed events, lots of esports on offer, and even a ton of crafting workshops planned for you to get stuck into.

To plan out your BlizzConline, you can find the full schedule linked above.