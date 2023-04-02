The Russo Brothers see Citadel as the start of a "spy-verse"

HQ

In a month's time, the next big project from The Russo Brothers will be making its debut on Amazon Prime Video. Known as Citadel, the series will star Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as spies who have lost their memory and must regain it in order to help save the world from a global threat. While we've already had a teaser of the show thanks to the trailer, as we edge ever closer to its premiere, The Russo Brothers have now talked about their intentions and inspirations behind the series.

Speaking with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar), we're told that The Russos eyed James Bond as a leading source of inspiration, and that they also see Citadel as the start of a "spy-verse".

Anthony Russo stated: "We're immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us ... Our job as storytellers isn't to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We'll see."

Looking at the spy-verse mention, The Russos were asked about the comparisons between Citadel's potential and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which Anthony Russo replied: "We certainly do think of it as a spy-verse. That's the approach we took with it."

Citadel will start streaming on Prime Video on April 28.