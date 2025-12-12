The rumours were true, Larian Studios reveals new Divinity at The Game Awards

We've been speculating on the sinister-looking pillar posted by Geoff Keighley for a while now, and although it was sort of spoiled that the pillar represented the new game from Larian, now we have proper confirmation. Larian's new game has been revealed, and it's a return to Divinity.

Important to note that this isn't Divinity: Original Sin, but a game that simply goes by the title of Divinity. The cinematic trailer that we saw showed quite a gruesome scene, with an elderly man burned as part of some hedonistic festival. However, things quickly turned to the worse as it appears his blood infected the ground and brought some necromantic evil to the world.

A lot of that is just speculation, but in a short added bit of detail from Geoff Keighley at The Game Awards, we heard that Divinity is Larian's biggest game yet, including Baldur's Gate III. That means we're in for one massive RPG, and probably a major wait too.

As you can probably expect, no release date on Divinity at the time of writing.