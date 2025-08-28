The Punisher rumored to have largest supporting role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

HQ

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in full swing, and early reports hint at a story packed with unexpected alliances and conflicts. According to well-known insider Daniel Richtman, the film won't just focus on Peter Parker — it may also give significant screen time to other Marvel heavyweights. Both Hulk and The Punisher are said to appear, while rumors suggest that Yelena Belova might also play a part.

What makes the speculation even more intriguing is Richtman's claim that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will take on the largest supporting role in the film. Supposedly, Frank Castle will be more central to the plot than even Hulk or Yelena, which would mark his biggest appearance yet within the MCU. Ricktman writes that:

"Bernthal's Punisher will have the biggest role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day compared to the other supporting heroes who appear in the film."

Of course, none of this has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, so fans should treat it as rumor until verified by multiple sources. Still, the very idea of Spider-Man crossing paths with the violent and uncompromising Punisher has generated a storm of excitement online. Whether the two will be uneasy allies, outright enemies, or something in between remains to be seen.

What is confirmed, however, is the release date: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to swing into theaters in July next year. Until then, speculation about team-ups, rivalries, and how Marvel intends to weave these characters together will likely only intensify.

