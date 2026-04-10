The Punisher: One Last Kill shown in very violent trailer

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Netflix's adaptation of The Punisher quickly became very popular, and many fans felt that the character had finally received the treatment he deserved. Disney apparently agrees, as they have, as we know, decided to let Jon Bernthal continue his portrayal of Frank Castle, whom we've seen in Daredevil: Born Again and will soon see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

But... there's more to come, as The Punisher is also getting his own TV special titled The Punisher: One Last Kill, premiering on May 12 on Disney+. If you've seen Daredevil: Born Again, you know how it ends, and judging by a new trailer, One Last Kill picks up shortly after the TV series. And it's clear that Disney hasn't tried to tone down the character; instead, it's still the same hard-nosed, vengeance-driven Castle we'll meet here.

Check out the new trailer and you'll see what we mean.