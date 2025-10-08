The protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Cameron Monaghan's favorite character to play

HQ

Cameron Monaghan is probably best known for his performance as Ian Gallagher, a role he played throughout all eleven seasons of Shameless, but he has also given other fine performances. For us gamers, however, he is probably best known as Cal Kestis, the Jedi apprentice who narrowly escaped the brutal Order 66 in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

But which of all the characters he has played is Monaghan's favorite? During a fan screening for the upcoming miniseries Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past (thanks GeekTyrant), he commented on this, saying the following about playing a Lego version of Cal Kestis:

"Our games are generally for an older audience, and Cal is usually in a lot of peril and existential angst, as I would say. It was nice to have a little bit of fun with him and have a pretty lighthearted time."

And it seems he means it, because of all his roles, the Star Wars hero appears to be his favorite:

"He's easily one of my favorite characters, if not my favorite character, I've ever gotten to play, and being able to take him somewhere else is a real joy. It's really nice to be able to see him in a different way."

So far, we haven't seen Cal in any filmed context, but we know he's coming back in the third and final part of the Star Wars Jedi trilogy. But when that'll be released, we'll have to wait and see.