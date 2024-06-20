The premiere date has been set for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

HQ

Lets-a-go! Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date for the The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, the follow-up to last year's monster blockbuster that managed to rake in almost $1.4 billion at the box office.

It was Shigeru Miyamoto himself who took the opportunity to gossip a little via Nintendo's X account where he revealed that the film (which will still don't know the official full title) will premiere on April 24, 2026 in Japan.

Via translation, Miyamoto stated, "Hello, this is Miyamoto. We will be broadcasting a Nintendo Direct tonight, but before that I would like to make an announcement. The release date for the new Super Mario animated movie in Japan has been set for April 24, 2026. We are working with the Illumination team to make it a fun movie, so please continue to look forward to it."

