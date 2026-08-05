The prehistoric visual puzzle adventure Theropods is coming on 20 August

When we talk about point-and-click adventures, we usually think of convoluted yet comical conversations while we search diligently for the far-fetched solution to the next puzzle that will take us forward, using written clues, dialogue, or object descriptions as references. However, in Theropods there's practically none of that.

Theropods is a prehistoric adventure with a touch of 'pulp' fiction in which a young hunter seeks a way to free her tribe from the barbarians who are holding them captive. At the same time, a space traveller crashes in an escape pod, and it seems his only chance of escaping the planet is to join forces with this girl. Oh, and in this world, just like in the film 'One Million Years B.C.', there are dinosaurs everywhere.

What makes this graphic adventure special is that there isn't a single line of text, not even a single word. The entire narrative is purely visual, and the world itself is the great puzzle to be solved. What's more, 'Theropods' has been hand-animated frame by frame, has been in development for over ten years, and will finally be available this month. It'll be coming to PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store on 20 August, and you can check it out below if you think it's something for you.