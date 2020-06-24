The Pokémon Company turns Pokémon into a MOBA

You're watching Advertisements

In collaboration with Tencent Games, the Pokémon developers will release Pokémon Unite - a team-based online MOBA for smartphones and the Nintendo Switch. Two teams à five players compete against each other in real-time in order to score more points than the opponent at the end of the match.

At the start of a match, each player chooses a Pokémon that she or he uses to fight wild Pokémon with. They then need to bring these "captured" Pokémon to the so-called "Score Points" (which grant healing but can also be destroyed by the enemy team) in order to level up and unlock new attacks or reach higher evolution forms. Since there are no type advantages in Pokémon Unite it is all the more important to have the right combination of skills and teamwork if you chase for victory. However, as your Pokémon collects experience you can select which moves it should utilize in the battles ahead. There is also an ultimate skill with high cooldown for the team battles.

Pokémon Unite will be released on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices (iOS and Android) at an unknown time. It's playable for free but has microtransactions. Watch the first match right here and check out how The Pokémon Company's CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara owns the enemy team.