The Pokémon Company to dish out more details on Pokémon Legends Arceus "soon"

Earlier this year, we were shown the first look at Pokémon Legends Arceus, a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-looking take on Nintendo's pocket monster universe. The reveal showed a new style of Pokémon games as it featured a 3D world and a new real-time battling system rather than the turn-based one we know from the series, and was even set in a time period long before the regular RPGs.

Needless to say, it was quite an exciting reveal, and ever since we've been waiting for more information on the game.

In an interview with GamesBeat, The Pokémon Company International's senior director of consumer marketing, JC Smith revealed that we can expect more information on Legends Arceus soon.

"That one, we have a robust rollout, but not a lot that I can share at this time. But the team has a lot of great things to share, and you'll be hearing from us soon."

Considering the title is set for a January 28, 2022 release date, we can probably expect another Nintendo Direct framed around the game sooner rather than later to dish out a bunch of details for fans. But, since Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (the remakes of Diamond and Pearl) are set to arrive in November, we can probably expect something similar coming for those games as well.

Take a look at the Pokémon Legends Arceus trailer below.

HQ

Thanks, GamesRadar.