The Pokémon Company announces Wiglett plush, fans rush to NSFW comparisons

HQ

There are a ton of different plush versions of Pokémon available, but the most recently announced one has seen fans immediately drawing some NSFW comparisons. This is because Wiglett has been given the plushie treatment, and unsurprisingly, fans have flocked to discuss just what exactly the plush resembles...

Standing at 10 ¼ inches tall and 4 ¾ inches wide, fans were quick to note that some of the angles of the plushie don't exactly make it stand out as the most family-friendly of all the available plushies on the Pokémon Center store.

Granted, the Pokémon is meant to be a garden eel, so it's not actually meant to resemble anything else, but it is hard to look at the plushie and not see the connection that fans have made.

If you do want to buy one of these plushies, you can pick one up today for £19.99, with deliveries expected to take 3-6 business days.