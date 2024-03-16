The original creators of Ghoulies are planning a brand new film trilogy

HQ

After a three decade absence, the original creators of Ghoulies are reviving the series with an all-new film trilogy for a new generation. Jefery Levy and Luca Bercovici have now reclaimed the domestic rights to their cult series and have already penned two scrips in the trilogy. The script for the third film is said to be halfway completed.

A press release announcing the trilogy also notes: "The team is expanding the Ghoulies universe beyond the silver screen with a book series that will plunge readers into the darkest depths of the Ghoulies universe.

Fans can look forward to bringing home a piece of the Ghoulies universe with an exclusive line of figures, apparel, and collectibles for every devotee of the delightfully demonic Ghoulies."

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.