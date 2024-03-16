English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The original creators of Ghoulies are planning a brand new film trilogy

Two scripts are now finished and a third is halfway completed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a three decade absence, the original creators of Ghoulies are reviving the series with an all-new film trilogy for a new generation. Jefery Levy and Luca Bercovici have now reclaimed the domestic rights to their cult series and have already penned two scrips in the trilogy. The script for the third film is said to be halfway completed.

A press release announcing the trilogy also notes: "The team is expanding the Ghoulies universe beyond the silver screen with a book series that will plunge readers into the darkest depths of the Ghoulies universe.

Fans can look forward to bringing home a piece of the Ghoulies universe with an exclusive line of figures, apparel, and collectibles for every devotee of the delightfully demonic Ghoulies."

The original creators of Ghoulies are planning a brand new film trilogy

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.



Loading next content