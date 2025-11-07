The only way to survive is together in Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Apple is taking us back well before humans as we know them were walking the Earth once again with a new season of Prehistoric Planet. This time, we're travelling back a million years, to the Ice Age, where we'll cover the events of the Big Freeze all the way to the Great Thaw.

Animals that we'll see rendered go from the expected Ice Age critters like the woolly mammoth, woolly rhino, sloths, and sabre-toothed tigers all the way to some weirder beasts like giant birds and glyptodons. As with the other seasons of Prehistoric Planet, the animals will be brought to life using CGI, with their behaviours recreated from scientific studies of the remains we've discovered in the hundreds of thousands of years since they walked the Earth.

The new season will have five episodes, and starts streaming on Apple TV on the 26th of November. It'll be narrated by Tom Hiddleston, and looks to show this era of prehistory like never before. Watch the trailer below: