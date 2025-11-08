The Nintendo Museum adds iconic 8-bit Mario castle photo spot
The princess isn't in this castle either, but you might be if you ever visit Kyoto.
Nintendo often makes announcements via its Nintendo Today app, sometimes about major developments and sometimes about minor ones. Today's news definitely falls into the latter category, but it's still a very fun thing that we think many people will like.
After all, people love taking pictures. And that's why Nintendo has now set up an 8-bit castle from the first Super Mario Bros. game at its newly opened museum in Kyoto - complete with a flagpole and green pipe. All in all, it's a very cool place to take a great selfie showing that you've been to the Nintendo Museum.
If you have the Nintendo Today app installed on Android or iOS, you can now check out a video of what the castle and the area around it look like, as well as get a glimpse of the construction itself. Just scan the QR code in the image below or from this link.