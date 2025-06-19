The new Black Panther may have just revealed himself

There are few shoes bigger to fill than those of the MCU's Black Panther. Following Chadwick Boseman's tragic loss back in 2020, Marvel has acknowledged that the actor cannot be replaced. However, it is still trying to cast a new Black Panther.

It seems that this role could be filled by 33-year-old British actor Damson Idris. Idris, who's currently starring in Brad Pitt's F1 movie, was asked on the Today Show if he had anything to say about the rumours of him playing Black Panther.

"Yes-no," Idris answered, keeping things light as he then proceeded to keep his cards close to his chest. As we know with a lot of MCU rumours, actors are likely living with a cartoonish anvil dangling over their heads, which is sure to fall if they reveal anything too juicy before Marvel is ready to announce something. Black Panther 3 is still likely to be some time away, so it'll be a while yet before we get an official casting confirmation.