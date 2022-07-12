The Moira rework is now live on the Overwatch 2 beta

HQ

Moira has been a topic of discussions for the Overwatch developers at Blizzard for some time now, as the support character has always felt a little drab to play from a player perspective. Needless to say, the character has been in talks for a rework for a while, and this was something that Blizzard dished the details on recently.

Today, as part of the ongoing Overwatch 2 beta, Moira has received a bit of her rework, in the form of a change to the Biotic Orb ability she previously had. This is now called Necrotic Orb, and if you choose to use the ability for damage and not for healing, will create a damaging orb that explodes at the end of its duration and tags nearby enemies with a "weakened" debuff that lowers any damage dealt by 75% for four seconds.

To add to this, Moira's healing orb is being slightly nerfed with a lower total capacity, and its cooldown is being increased by two seconds. Plus, Moira's self-healing from Biotic Grasp is being hit a little bit, as is her Fade ability, which is seeing an increased cooldown of seven seconds compared to its original six.

The patch notes for the beta also include a few different bug fixes, and tackles the weird bug that saw Mercy's Guardian Angel ability launching her into the air - this now works with a charging bar, where the more charge, the higher Mercy flies upwards.