The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story to launch next month

Riot Forge doesn't wait around. Riot Games' publishing label for League of Legends spinoffs only just announced The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story a few weeks ago, and yet since then, we've been told more about its plot, received a trailer, and now even got a firm release date.

As revealed in a press release, we're told that The Mageseeker will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch on April 18, 2023, and to add to this, we've been informed that per-orders are now open for the game, with the base edition retailing for $29.99.

There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the title, which will also include digital items such as the Silverwing Supply Station Pack, the Home Sweet Cave Decorations, some exclusive Spells, and Unchained skins, with this coming in at $39.99. And there will also be a physical Collector's Edition for $169.99 that features a Sylas statue, an art book, deluxe art prints, Lux Comic Special Edition hardcover, Sylas and Lux enamel pins, and a vinyl soundtrack, all packed in a custom box.

To get a glimpse of what the game will be like ahead of its April launch, check out the teaser trailer below.