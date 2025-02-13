The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back for a third season

HQ

While the critical and fan reception of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still a bit uneven, there's no denying the viewing power that the show possesses. It seems to regularly be one of Prime Video's biggest productions, which is probably why it's not surprising to hear that a third season has been greenlit.

This has been confirmed via a press release that affirms production on the series will begin this spring, with filming happening at Shepperton Studios in the UK, which will be the new hub for the show's creation. The third season will feature a couple of returning directors and a new one, with the directing trio spanning Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz. While that's pretty much all there is to know about the show's third season, aside from the fact that many of the existing cast are expected to reprise their roles, Amazon MGM Studios' head of television, Vernon Sanders, has added:

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

