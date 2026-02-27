The Legendary Birds are coming to Pokémon Unite to celebrate Pokémon Day

HQ

As we have come to expect, the beginning of the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents has been pretty flat, but there are the occasional things to talk about. For one, Pokémon Unite appeared and revealed that in celebration of the annual holiday, the Legendary Bird Pokémon are all coming to the MOBA.

Yep, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will all be joining the video game as playable characters, with the caveat that players will need to earn the pocket monsters by completing their Unite licences.

But this wasn't all that was announced, as we were also told that the Johto starter Pokémon's final evolutions would be coming at a later date also, with Typhlosion, Meganium, and Feraligatr on their way.

Also, soon the Electrode Volleyball World Tour will be starting, so there are plenty of reasons to continue delving into the Nintendo Switch and mobile project.