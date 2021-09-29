The latest trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus showcases a never-before-seen creature

HQ

Pokémon might not have been featured within the recent Nintendo Direct, but yesterday The Pokémon Company unexpectedly dropped new trailers for Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl. Out of the two, it was the trailer for Legends Arceus that managed to turn the most heads, as it featured a brand-new Pokémon known as Kleavor. This rock/bug type is a new evolved form of Scyther which originates from the Hisui region, and it has a pretty fearsome appearance with axes as arms.

This wasn't the only eye-catching detail within the new trailer, as we also got a closer look at some of the game's characters and mechanics. It turns out you'll be able to take photographs with your favourite creatures and there are a variety of different poses that you can choose between. Additionally, it was revealed that you'll be able to throw Poké Balls and catch creatures in real-time whilst riding on the back of other Pokémon.

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer in the video above.