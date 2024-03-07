The Last of Us soundtrack is honoured with an exclusive vinyl box set

HQ

It's the 10th anniversary of Naughty Dog's acclaimed game series and as part of this, Sony is releasing an exclusive collector's box set of around 70 pieces of music from The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Part II.

The compositions are spread across four coloured vinyl discs, all housed in individual sleeves with covers designed by Ashraf Omar. The price tag for the set is around $110 plus shipping and can already be pre-booked via PlayStation's own store.

The 2013 video game The Last of Us developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation® launched a media franchise with video games, tabletop games and a TV show. A decade after its release, the game is still regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made through its narrative and effective gameplay.

The critically acclaimed video game takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a viral outbreak. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

