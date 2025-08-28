The Kirby and the Forgotten Land soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

HQ

Today marks the world premiere of the Switch 2 edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and we've already shared our thoughts on it in our review. If you want to know what we think, you can find it here, and if you want a cozy Kirby soundtrack to listen to while you read, Nintendo has now arranged that for you.

This spring, songs from the game were released via the Nintendo Music app, but not all of them. Now the rest have been added, just in time for the game's premiere, so you can listen to the whole package of cheerful melodies that instantly make the world feel a little more colorful.

The new songs have already been added, so just launch the app and play them.