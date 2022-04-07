The House of the Dead Remake might be coming to PlayStation

HQ

Today is the global launch day for The House of the Dead Remake, and while Nintendo Switch owners are likely getting ready to escape the ghastly mansion all while out running and gunning down hordes of hungry zombies, a new listing on the PlayStation Network servers suggests that PlayStation players might soon be getting the chance to do so as well.

As spotted by the Reddit user the_andshrew (via Gematsu), the game could be arriving on Sony's consoles soon, but as we're yet to see any official announcement from developer Megapixel Studio, we'll have to wait to see if there is any truth to this listing.

With The House of the Dead Remake being available on Switch currently and possibly coming to PlayStation, all eyes are on whether an Xbox or a PC launch is in the future as well.