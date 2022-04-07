Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The House of the Dead Remake

The House of the Dead Remake might be coming to PlayStation

The game has appeared on the PlayStation Network servers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is the global launch day for The House of the Dead Remake, and while Nintendo Switch owners are likely getting ready to escape the ghastly mansion all while out running and gunning down hordes of hungry zombies, a new listing on the PlayStation Network servers suggests that PlayStation players might soon be getting the chance to do so as well.

As spotted by the Reddit user the_andshrew (via Gematsu), the game could be arriving on Sony's consoles soon, but as we're yet to see any official announcement from developer Megapixel Studio, we'll have to wait to see if there is any truth to this listing.

With The House of the Dead Remake being available on Switch currently and possibly coming to PlayStation, all eyes are on whether an Xbox or a PC launch is in the future as well.

The House of the Dead Remake

Related texts



Loading next content