The GTA5 trailer for PS5 and Xbox Series X is very unpopular

HQ

No matter how hard we looked, it was hard to see any differences between the new Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X compared to last generation when it was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase last week.

And we clearly weren't alone. Currently, the trailer has a whopping 106,000 dislikes on YouTube compared to only 24,000 positive ones. And the comment section sure ain't what we're used to see when it comes to Rockstar games. Some say that Rockstar "didn't even compare the "enhanced" graphics to last gen because it would look exactly the same" and "this game looks identical, absolute cash grab".

Or as one person puts it: "Why have 24k people liked this? It's your fault they're milking us!"

What did you think of the Grand Theft Auto V trailer (which you can check out below) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X?