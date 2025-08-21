Gamereactor

Featured: Gamescom 2025 Coverage

The Gamereactor Gamescom 2025 team discuss Day 2 of the expo

The team talks Hollow Knight, EA Sports FC on the Switch 2 and much more.

HQ

The dust has now settled on Gamescom Day 2, and the team gathered outside the massive expo in Cologne to give us an update on what's been happening.

Alberto stood in line for what seemed like hours to play Hollow Knight: Silksong, Jakob played EA Sports FC 26 on Switch 2, and so much more.

The team is currently heading out for a third round, but you can stay updated by watching the video below.

HQ


