The free Godzilla DLC in Dave the Diver will only be available for download until November

It is common, or rather almost "the norm", for titles that achieve success in today's crowded marketplace to release free or paid updates to continue to build on the game's momentum. DLC not only brings in huge profits for studios and publishers, but also rewards players for their loyalty to a project. Mintrocket has not stopped offering new content and underwater stories in Dave the Diver, but the latest one they have given us has a somewhat unusual distribution.

The Dave the Diver x Godzilla content update, in which the King of the Monsters arrives in the blue waters where Dave calmly fishes, will only be available for download from 23 May to 23 November. It is a free update, and after downloading it you will be able to play it even after this period expires. In addition, you will be able to uninstall and reinstall it even after this period ends.

So all you have to do is head over to the digital shop of the platform you play Dave the Diver on now (be it Steam, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch) and claim the content at no extra cost. As well as Godzilla (and some other kaiju like Ebirah), there will be new vehicles and underwater weapons for our favourite sushi waiter.

Ready to dive back into the sea with Dave?