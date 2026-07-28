The fourth and final season of Yellowjackets has now wrapped up

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After five long years and three seasons that were, frankly, almost shockingly brutal, Yellowjackets has now reached the finish line. At least the filming of the fourth and final season, which—according to several actresses' social media accounts (you can see several photos in the Reddit post below) is now complete.

Since this is a series that likely won't require heavy post-production, it seems likely that Yellowjackets' final season will premiere late this year or early 2027. Several of the actresses are now congratulating each other on social media and saying goodbye to the series that kickstarted their Hollywood careers, not least Ella Purnell (Fallout), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic, Companion), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream 5-7).

If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, it's about a girls' soccer team that crashes in the wilderness and is never found. This eventually leads to a cult-like community in a fierce struggle for survival. And survive they do, many of them, at least. Alongside their survival story, you get to follow them as adults as they grapple with the trauma they experienced in the woods, and in the process, increasingly horrific details come to light.

If that sounds exciting, you can find the entire series on Paramount+/SkyShowtime, where season four will also be streamed, whenever that happens.



