The first trailer for MaXXXine is landing next Monday

A24 has confirmed that the first trailer for MaXXXine is landing on Monday, 8th April. The film is the final chapter in Ti West's X trilogy, which started back in 2022.

MaXXXine follows Mi Goth's character Maxine Minx, who is an aspiring adult actor in 1980s Hollywood. After surviving the bloodbath of the first film, she finds herself surrounded by a mysterious killer that stalks starlets in Los Angeles.

As well as Goth, the film also stars Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

In a previous interview with Variety, Goth said: "It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three."

MaXXXine will hit theatres on 5th July 2024.