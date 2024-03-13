The First Omen trailer is full of conspiracies and evil

In one month, the horror film The First Omen will be released. It aims to chronicle the events leading up to the classic 1976 original film of a similar name, The Omen, and is filled with conspiracies and evil, with a focus on the birth of the Antichrist, of course. The First Omen opens in the US on April 5 and you can check out the trailer and synopsis below.

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Is this something you want to see?