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The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan's developer has largely been disbanded

Neople continues to exist, but just of fraction of the 100 people working there will remain with Nexon moving the rest to other projects.

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Exactly one year ago, The First Berserker: Khazan was released. There was some hype surrounding the Korean action-adventure game ahead of its release, but mixed reviews prevented it from becoming a hit. And now Yonhap News reports that this is having consequences.

A large portion of the team at developer Neople, which until now numbered around 100 people, has now been reassigned to a resource group called Team R. Neople will continue to exist as a studio, but this is likely the end of the road for future support for The First Berserker: Khazan.

If you'd like to read our review of the game, you can find it here.

The First Berserker: Khazan

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The First Berserker: KhazanScore

The First Berserker: Khazan
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

What was described beforehand as a "hardcore" action role-playing game might not always live up to expectations set by others in the genre.



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