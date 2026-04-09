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The First Berserker: Khazan
The First Berserker: Khazan's developer has largely been disbanded
Neople continues to exist, but just of fraction of the 100 people working there will remain with Nexon moving the rest to other projects.
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Exactly one year ago, The First Berserker: Khazan was released. There was some hype surrounding the Korean action-adventure game ahead of its release, but mixed reviews prevented it from becoming a hit. And now Yonhap News reports that this is having consequences.
A large portion of the team at developer Neople, which until now numbered around 100 people, has now been reassigned to a resource group called Team R. Neople will continue to exist as a studio, but this is likely the end of the road for future support for The First Berserker: Khazan.
If you'd like to read our review of the game, you can find it here.