The final file size of Pokémon Legends Arceus clocks in at 6GB

Nintendo has updated the Japanese eShop page for its upcoming Pokémon RPG adventure, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and one thing has certainly caught our attention.

It turns out, according to the updated information, the final file size of Arceus surprisingly only takes 6GB, which is a lot less than many people would've guessed. This is of course great news for most of Switch owners, since they wouldn't have to go through the trouble of clearing out storage to make space to download this new title.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is set to launch on January 28 on Nintendo Switch exclusively. If you're interested in getting to know a bit more about this RPG before its official release, you can check our preview article right here.

Thanks, gamingbolt.