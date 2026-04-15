The farts in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream took a lot of hard work

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Tomorrow marks the debut of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, launching on both Switch and Switch 2. You've already been able to read what we think about it in our review, which you can find at this link.

Nintendo is now treating us to a delightfully silly, and slightly juvenile, story from the game's development over on their official website, in a new instalment of Ask the Developer. Director Ryutaro Takahashi explains that there was quite a heated debate within the team about whether your Mii should be able to... let one rip.

"Speaking of little quirks, there was a big debate among the team about whether Mii should be able to... break wind. (Laughs)"

The feature made it in, but these aren't just any old toots. The team really went all in trying to get the sound just right: "We really obsessed over getting the sound just right," says sound director Toru Minegishi, though he admits some of them were "a bit too realistic for my liking."

And apparently, it's not just about the sound design, as when a when a Mii cuts the cheese, it has to show visually too. Art director Daisuke Kageyama explains that getting that part right also took some serious tweaking:

"For a while, the fart effect looked like an explosion going off."

In short, the game's digital methane emissions are no laughing matter, as there's been a surprising amount of work from some clearly talented people to make sure everything hits just right.