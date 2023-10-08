Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer scares up a $28 million box office debut

This is despite its less than stellar performance with critics.

HQ

Universal/Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer is off to a strong start, with it already achieving $28 million at the US box office.

To put this into perspective, Evil Dead Rise earned $24.5 million in the same period and last month The Nun II opened to $32 million. It does, however, fall slightly short of the $30 million that it was predicted to achieve ahead of its release.

This promising debut might come as a surprise for some, as reviews from critics are less than stellar. At the time of writing, the horror sequel has a score of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 5.2 on IMDb.

Did you go and see The Exorcist: Believer this weekend?

The Exorcist: Believer

