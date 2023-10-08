The Exorcist: Believer scares up a $28 million box office debut

HQ

Universal/Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer is off to a strong start, with it already achieving $28 million at the US box office.

To put this into perspective, Evil Dead Rise earned $24.5 million in the same period and last month The Nun II opened to $32 million. It does, however, fall slightly short of the $30 million that it was predicted to achieve ahead of its release.

This promising debut might come as a surprise for some, as reviews from critics are less than stellar. At the time of writing, the horror sequel has a score of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 5.2 on IMDb.

