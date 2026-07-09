The EU takes the next step toward a digital euro to reduce its dependence on the U.S.

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For those who don't like cash, there are now a number of alternatives available, such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and cards like American Express and Mastercard. But... they are all American, and the EU has therefore long been working on a digital version of the euro that would make Europe less dependent on outside players.

Now, Omni (via AFP) reports that the EU has made enough progress to secure the support of a majority in the European Parliament to launch negotiations on a digital euro. Work is expected to begin as early as this month, and the system could be up and running by 2029. However, there are concerns that this could lead to increased surveillance of citizens, so privacy protection is a key issue high on the agenda.