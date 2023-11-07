The Epic Games Store still isn't profitable

HQ

As part of the first day of the Epic Games vs. Google trial, it has been revealed by the head of Epic Games PC games store that the platform is still not profitable, despite Epic sinking lots of money into the platform to give games away for free and ensure that certain titles debut on the platform exclusively.

As The Verge reports, Steve Allison took the stand to state that the aim of the Epic Games Store is still to grow and that this does mean that the store is still not actually profitable.

The Epic Games Store operates at a different revenue share to other digital storefronts like Steam, as it only takes a 12% cut from developers, whereas other platforms take as much as 30%, reflecting the split that retailers take from selling physical products. While this is no doubt better for developers looking to generate revenue from their works, it's also no doubt an effort by Epic to work towards holding 50% of the market share in the PC games space, as it has previously stated it would like to achieve.

With the Epic Games vs. Google trial expected to continue today, expect more interesting information about how Google and Epic operates soon.