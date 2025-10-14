The ending of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy will "appeal to those who loved the original"

HQ

As you probably know, there are lots of exciting things happening with Final Fantasy VII: Remake in the near future. First, it will be released on Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X in January, followed by the sequel, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. And to top it all off, we also have the final third part, which will be released on all formats later on.

After that, the trilogy will be complete, and hopefully we will be satisfied with this remake, which in many ways can almost be considered a new game rather than just a reinterpretation of Final Fantasy VII. At least that's what game director Naoki Hamaguchi believes, who announced during Brazil Game Show 2025 that the ending is complete and that all fans - both old and new - will appreciate it (transcribed by Wccftech):

"Of course, I already have a clear idea of ​​the ending for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3. I think this conclusion will appeal to both those who loved the original and those who became fans of FF7 thanks to the Remake series. I'm confident this new game will be loved by everyone."

We don't yet know when the third part will actually be released, but it's likely to be at least a few years away, and 2028 would be our guess.