The Dragon of Yokohama hits the track in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Sega continues to rapidly expand Sonic Racing: Crossworlds with new content. Some of it is guest appearances from other companies (such as Alex, Steve, and Creeper from Minecraft) that cost money, while other content is from Sega itself, which pleasingly enough is free.

Yesterday, the latest addition was released, namely the new - after just two games, that's what you have to call him, right - main character from the Like a Dragon series. We are, of course, talking about Ichiban Kasuga, who is now available to download and race with, along with a new kart called Dragon Brave.

But it gets even better, because at midnight we're also getting the Ichiban Kasuga Festival event. It's free to participate for anyone who owns the game, so take the opportunity to measure your racing skills against other eager drivers online. A golden opportunity to see what Kasuga himself is capable of. The event runs until until Monday at 1:59AM CEST