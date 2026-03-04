The Division: Resurgence will debut at the end of March

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed the official launch date for the mobile counterpart of The Division franchise. After years of development, where we have had multiple chances to experience the game for ourselves in the past, it has been confirmed that The Division: Resurgence will make its official arrival on iOS and Android before the month's end.

The exact launch date is March 31, meaning in around three weeks you will be able to take the looter-shooter The Division formula with you on-the-go. And to mark this announcement, we've also been handed a new trailer for the game, which showcases additional gameplay so that you know what you're in-store for come the debut.

Will you be checking out The Division: Resurgence later this March? For more on the game, find our latest preview of the project here.