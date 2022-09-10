The Division Resurgence is getting a closed beta this autumn

HQ

The September 2022 Ubisoft Forward has had quite a massive focus on mobile games so far, with one of the games that falls into this category being The Division Resurgence. As part of the showcase, it has been revealed that the iOS and Android title will be getting a closed beta test sometime this autumn. But, that wasn't all that was shown off in regard to the game, as a new trailer also debuted.

Take a look at the latest trailer below, and also be sure to visit the Google Play Store and App Store to pre-register for the game and potentially get a chance to play the upcoming closed beta.