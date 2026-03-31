The Division Resurgence is a "more like an expansion" that brings "a new way of playing" the series

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We know that Massive Entertainment is working on a third mainline chapter in The Division series, all while continuing to expand and evolve The Division 2 with extra support. While these are promising plans, it has been seven years since a new mainline chapter in the series made its arrival, which is what makes The Division Resurgence an even more interesting project.

Now available on iOS and Android devices, The Division Resurgence is a mobile variant of the beloved series, a game that isn't a mainline instalment as it takes place between the events of the first and second titles. To this end, with this middle-ground setting in mind, we recently sat down with Ubisoft executive producer Fabrice Navrez to learn more about what the French company hopes to achieve with this mobile title.

"The way I see it is more like how do you expand The Division itself. So, The Division is 10 years old now, The Division 2 is still going strong, bringing a lot of content, and so for us, it's really to be in that line and to bring a new way of playing The Division, but still being very true to what The Division is about.

"So in that sense, for me, I see it more like an expansion and making sure that people that are familiar with The Division, who used to play or are still playing, can play it basically anywhere. But also, I believe, especially with a mobile game, it's a new way to reach new players that either never heard of it or did not have the chance to play with it because they don't have a console, for instance. So it's more of an extension."

We then asked Navrez about how we should expect The Division Resurgence to be tied to the mainline series, including if there will be any collaborations with existing games down the line.

"Well, I think first, there is already a connection in the sense that The Division Resurgence is canon. So, it's fully consistent with The Division universe. The storyline is... the prologue is basically just before The Division 1, you're a first wave agent and you're trying to save the day in New York City where everything is collapsing and the main part of the game is between The Division 1 and The Division 2. So there is a strong link there.

"The game will be updated very often. We have a very ambitious plan for the players to make sure that they keep being entertained by what we're doing. And definitely, there will be options to find synergies or common ground with what's going on in the other The Division experiences."

You can see our full interview with Navrez below for more on The Division Resurgence, and if you haven't already, don't miss our dedicated review of the mobile title either.