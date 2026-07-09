The director of the leaked The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask HD will also be leading the development of The Legend of Zelda: Oracles

It seems that Nintendo has today let slip some information about an unannounced title that many were surely eagerly awaiting: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask HD. This new version would be a revival of the spin-off adventure featuring Link in Termina, which served as a sequel to *The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time*, the remake of which we are expecting in 2026.

The "leak", if it can be called that, comes from the IMDb page for Nobuyuki Hiyama, which has been updated to credit him not only for his role as the voice of adult Link in the Ocarina of Time remake, but also as the voice of Link wearing the Mask of the Wild God in Majora's Mask HD. Except that we knew absolutely nothing about this game.

For the voice actors to appear on the IMDb product page, the project must be at a fairly advanced stage, as their work is incorporated during post-production. It is therefore to be expected that development is in its final stages, and Nintendo won't wait too long to make the announcement. Presumably, following the release of Ocarina of Time, or perhaps as early as 2027. But this investigation has led Gamereactor to uncover an even bigger secret...

The Legend of Zelda: Oracles, a project that has only just begun at Nintendo

Following on from the entry for The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask HD, we come to the profile of its director, Mikiharu Ooiwa. Ooiwa is a veteran of the Zelda franchise and has been working on it for over 15 years, since Ocarina of Time 3D for the Nintendo 3DS. His most recent published work was The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, on which he also served as director.

Mikiharu Ooiwa has two projects listed as "coming soon" on IMDb: the aforementioned Majora's Mask HD, and The Legend of Zelda: Oracles, project which is currently in pre-production and about which we know nothing further, except that actress Mitsugi Saiga is being considered for the role of Link. It could be a completely original title or, more likely, a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Oracle of Seasons for the Game Boy Color. Titles which, incidentally, were directed by a young Hidemaro Fujibayashi, now much better known as the director of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom...

It seems that, after waiting so long for a new The Legend of Zelda title for the Nintendo Switch 2, we can now look forward to as many as three different titles in the future. What do you think?