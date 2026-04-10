The Cupra Raval has officially been revealed

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Cupra has officially revealed the Raval, a compact electric hatch that's bringing some much-needed attitude to the small EV segment - and it's not stopping at sensible versions, either.

Alongside the standard models, Cupra is preparing a proper hot VZ variant aimed directly at the Alpine A290, according to Top Gear. Expect over 220 horsepower, a 0-100 kilometers per hour in under 7 seconds, and a setup focused as much on handling as straight-line speed, complete with an electronic limited-slip diff and adaptive suspension.

It's small too, and Cupra claims that it "establishes a completely new category that combines urban dynamism with spacious practicality".

The Raval sits on Volkswagen Group's new MEB+ platform and will be offered with multiple power outputs and battery options, balancing everyday usability with decent range and fast charging.

You can see the first images below.