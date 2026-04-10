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The Cupra Raval has officially been revealed

The compact electric hatch will arrive this year.

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Cupra has officially revealed the Raval, a compact electric hatch that's bringing some much-needed attitude to the small EV segment - and it's not stopping at sensible versions, either.

Alongside the standard models, Cupra is preparing a proper hot VZ variant aimed directly at the Alpine A290, according to Top Gear. Expect over 220 horsepower, a 0-100 kilometers per hour in under 7 seconds, and a setup focused as much on handling as straight-line speed, complete with an electronic limited-slip diff and adaptive suspension.

It's small too, and Cupra claims that it "establishes a completely new category that combines urban dynamism with spacious practicality".

The Raval sits on Volkswagen Group's new MEB+ platform and will be offered with multiple power outputs and battery options, balancing everyday usability with decent range and fast charging.

You can see the first images below.

The Cupra Raval has officially been revealed
The Cupra Raval has officially been revealed
The Cupra Raval has officially been revealed

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